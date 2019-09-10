Mugabe funeral: Leaders start confirming attendance

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is among leaders expected to attend former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s funeral.

Ruling ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule confirmed this on Tuesday while paying tribute to the Zimbabwean liberation/nationalist hero who died in Singapore last Friday.

A two-day parade is planned, with a State funeral service slated for Saturday and burial on Sunday.

Magashule said, “President Ramaphosa will be part of the ANC delegation to the funeral of Cde Mugabe because he has played a very important role as a pan-Africanist.

“He was a part of us. He has been part of us. He is one of the leaders who has actually brought Zimbabwe where it is. He is one of the leaders, including his party; because it’s not only Mugabe. It’s the party which Mugabe represented that actually brought economic freedom for the people of Zimbabwe.”

He continued: “He gave them education. Zimbabweans are highly educated. He actually ensured that he has the land, an issue that we are grappling with.

“We have passed our condolences to the family, to the people of Zimbabwe. We are saying aluta continua! The struggle for a better South Africa, for a better Zimbabwe continues.”—ZTN.