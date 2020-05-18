Mucherahowa dumps Zanu-PF, endorses Chamisa

DYNAMOS legend and former club captain Memory Mucherahowa has withdrawn his membership of the Zanu-PF UK branch and thrown his endorsement behind opposition MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa.

“Memory Mucherahowa supports MDCA and with Advocate Nelson Chamisa as our President, Thank you,” Mucherahowa, who led the high-riding Dynamos team to the CAF Champions League final in 1998 against Asec Mimosas, tweeted on Monday.

As if to add salt to injury, Mucherahowa tagged Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, on his tweet. Mangwana was a Zanu-PF UK chairman under the Robert Mugabe era when Mucherahowa was a Zanu-PF UK branch member.

Said Mangwana about the tag: “Zvakanaka Cde. I am wondering why I am tagged. Is that your way of telling your former chairman of your new preference?”

However, the 52-year-old 1994 Soccer Star of the Year’s tweet generated more heat than light, causing heated exchanges between some prominent figures on the platform.

Chamisa welcomed the endorsement, and retweeted saying: “Chamisa re-tweeted the tweet and wrote: “I’m humbled…I respect this legend, one of our greatest in soccer!”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lawyer Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, raised a sentiment: “His vote, if he comes from UK to vote, will still count as one vote.” – Zimbabwe Voice