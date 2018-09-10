Mnangagwa’s swears in new Administration

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in his ‘dream team’ of cabinet ministers, deputies and provincial ministers at State House today.

20 cabinet ministers, 14 deputies, two ministers of state in Vice Presidents’ offices and 9 provincial ministers of state took their oath of office before the President as provided for by the Zimbabwean constitution, marking the commencement of the great task ahead of turning around the economy as pledged by Mnangagwa.

The new Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube was the first to sign papers before the President, followed by Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

Notable new comers, Hon. Kirsty Coventry, Hon. Joel Biggie Matiza, Dr Obadiah Moyo, Cde Sekesai Nzenza and Hon. Mangaliso Ndlovu also took their oath before Cde Mnangagwa and signed the paperwork confirming their ministerial appointments.

Others sworn in are Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, Hon. Monica Mutsvanga, Hon, Winstone Chitando, Hon. July Moyo, Dr Joram Gumbo, Air Chief Marshal Perrence Shiri, Hon. Sithembiso Nyoni, Hon. Prisca Mupfumira, Retired Lt. Gen Sibusiso Moyo, Ambassador Cain Mathema, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Professor Ammon Murwira and Professor Paul Mavima.

The President also swore in Hon. Evelyne Ndlovu and Hon. Davis Marapira as the Minister of State Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’ office and Vice Preside Kembo Mohadi’s office respectively.

Provincial ministers sworn in are: Hon. Judith Ncube (Bulawayo), Hon. Mary Mliswa (Mashonaland West), Hon. Apollonia Munzverengi (Mashonaland East), Hon. Monica Mavhunga (Mashonaland Central), Hon. Ellen Gwaradzimba (Manicaland), Hon. Larry Mavhima (Midlands), Hon. Ezra Chadzamira (Masvingo), Hon. Abednico Ncube (Matabeleland South) and Matabeleland North’s Hon. Richard Moyo.

The provincial minister for Harare Metropolitan Province is yet to be named.

14 deputy ministers were also sworn in to complete the team President Mnangagwa has appointed to move the country ahead.

Source: ZBC