Mnangagwa’s sidekick savages Mthuli Ncube

HARARE – President Mnangagwa’s ally Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament (MP) Justice Mayor Wadyajena has called out the seeming hypocrisy of Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi.

Wadyajena accused the two of saying one thing and practising something different. The youthful MP is not impressed that Modi’s Ministry and the government are telling the business people to accept Bond Notes and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) while Modi was demanding United States Dollars at his business. Mthuli Ncube was called out for seemingly defying a freeze on hiring by appointing Acie Lumumba as the chairperson of the Ministry of Finance’ Communications Task Force.

Responding to a tweet from Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services Ndavaningi Nick Mangwana, Wadyajena said,

Interesting times Cde Nick Mangwana. Ministers aren’t practising what they preach. Raj Modi is demanding hard currency while his Ministry is telling businesses to accept RTGS/Bond, Mthuli Ncube says don’t employ while he employs and others openly contradict H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mangwana had said,

Yes. He meant it. When we were asked to send in our budget proposals we were given caps from the word go. We also have job freezes and in my ministry, we have vacancies for over 30 people but we are not allowed to fill them. We need a special dispensation to fill posts.