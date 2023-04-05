Mnangagwa’s family meets Belaruse Finance Minister

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with First Lady of Zimbabwe Auxillia Mnangagwa on 5 April.

She is paying a visit to Belarus in line with the agreements reached between the presidents of Belarus and Zimbabwe during Aleksandr Lukashenko’s state visit to Harare, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sergei Aleinik warmly welcomed Auxillia Mnangagwa in Minsk, noting the importance of her visit for the fruitful development of bilateral relations, especially in the humanitarian area. He stressed that during the visit of the Belarusian leader to Harare, historic agreements had been reached.

They should result in a big breakthrough in bilateral cooperation in a broad spectrum of areas. Now it is up to the governments and ministries to implement all the agreements.

The minister highlighted strong political ties between Belarus and Zimbabwe and the growing economic cooperation.

The two countries have also reached agreements to develop interaction in the humanitarian area, which will be the main topic of discussion during the visit of the First Lady of Zimbabwe to Belarus.

Healthcare, medical science, maternity, and childhood protection are the key topics on the agenda of the visit of the First Lady of Zimbabwe.

As BelTA reported earlier, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, after his state visit to Zimbabwe, repeatedly reaffirmed Belarus’ readiness to expand cooperation with that country, implementing all the agreements and opening new areas of cooperation.

“We have outlined a special plan for our work with Zimbabwe and we are ready to stick to this plan. We have also outlined some new areas of cooperation.

First of all, in humanitarian activities, never mind education,” the head of state said as he met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Frederick Shava in Minsk on 28 March.

“Mr. Mnangagwa and I have agreed to pay great attention to cooperation in the spheres of motherhood, childhood, healthcare, and child nutrition.

I hope that the president’s spouse, who has been entrusted to deal with this issue, will soon be here. You should know that we will do our best to help and support our friends in Zimbabwe. You can count on us in this regard.”

