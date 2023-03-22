Mnangagwa’s diplomat attends commemorative ceremony in Belarus

LOGOISK DISTRICT, (BelTA) – It is very important for any country to protect the history from attempts to rewrite or falsify it, Chargé d’Affaires of Zimbabwe in Belarus Kudakwashe Lawrence Goniwa told the media as he attended the commemorative events on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy, BelTA has learned.

The diplomat is convinced that it is very important for any country to protect the history from attempts to rewrite or falsify it. He noted that the country he represents had also experienced a dramatic struggle for independence from colonialism.

Zimbabwe has its own national heroes and honors the memory of the sad events of that heroic struggle.

For example, every year in August the country commemorates those difficult events that the people of Zimbabwe went through.

“Therefore, we very much understand the sorrow and pain of the Belarusian people who survived the tragedy at Khatyn. We are here to express solidarity with you,” Mr Kudakwashe Lawrence Goniwa said.

