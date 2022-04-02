Mnangagwa vows to grab control of Harare City Council from opposition

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa told thousands of Zanu-PF supporters in Shamva, Mashonaland Central province that Zanu-PF was going to take over all council seats held by the opposition in Harare.

Mnangagwa was addressing a rally soon after a clean-up campaign in Shamva.

“Harare used to be a sunshine city during colonial times, but now it is an eyesore due to dirtiness. This is being caused by opposition councillors who are running it down. Let me assure you that in this coming election, we are going to get Harare municipality,” Mnangagwa said.

“The major problem for voting opposition councillors is they do not have access to meet the President who will action on their grievances, but if you vote a Zanu-PF councillor it becomes easier for development in your wards because it is easy to meet me and have your problems solved.”