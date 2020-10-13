Mnangagwa reaches out to Zanu-PF foes, desperate for Mash Central leadership

President Mnangagwa has once again extended an olive branch to some of his former Zanu-PF comrades including former vice president Joice Mujuru as he seeks to unite the long divided party.

Zanu-PF insiders also say that Mnangagwa was fully aware of how the G40 faction was allegedly working furiously in provinces such as Mashonaland Central to destabilise the party.

This comes amid suggestions G40 kingpins are regrouping and now bidding to take charge of the party’s district coordinating committees. G40 is allegedly targeting Mash Central as one of the provinces it could use for its reincarnation to the extent that it had made overtures to Mujuru, Nicholas Goche among others.

In this regard, Mnangagwa assigned Munyaradzi Muchacha, the principal of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology to approach both Mujuru and Goche to return to the party.

A source is quoted as saying if Mujuru returns to the party, she will initially come back as advisor and would also be expected to lead an Elders’ Council that the party intended to establish.