Mnangagwa promotes two senior Air Force officers

HARARE – President Emerson Mnangagwa has promoted two Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers from the ranks of Group Captains to Air Commodores.

Air Commodore Enerst Matsambira and Air Commodore Maxwell Sakupwanya were promoted at a ceremony held at the Air Force Headquarters in Harare this Monday.

The promotions are effective from May 29.

Air Commodore Matsambira will take over the reins as Director General training, while Air Commodore Sakupwanya is the new Director General Inspectorate.

The two senior army officers have since pledged to embrace new technologies to improve operations and promote national development.

“As the newly promoted Director General training, I am going to focus more on research and development so that the AFZ will remain a formidable force that will match the international standards as well as contribute to national development,” said Air Commodore Matsambira.

“As the new Director Inspectorate, I am fully aware that equipment is very important in the AFZ, so, it is my duty to oversee the maintenance of the Air Force for the benefit of the organisation and the entire nation,” said Air Commodore, Maxwell Sakupwanya.

Presiding over the investiture ceremony, commander AFZ Air Marshal Elson Moyo, who was flanked by his deputy chief of Staff Supporting Services, Vice Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede implored the newly promoted officers to be exemplary.

Air Marshal Elson Moyo said, “My key message to the newly promoted officers is that they have been promoted on merit, and promotions come with a lot of responsibilities and we expect them to be exemplary so that their juniors will take a leaf from them.”

The AFZ has been investing in research and development, which has seen the resuscitation of aeroplanes that had been grounded for a long time. – ZBC

