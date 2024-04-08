Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

Spread the love

Today, President Mnangagwa held a meeting with former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano at State House in Harare.

Chissano is the High-Level Facilitator for Zimbabwe’s debt clearance process, reports the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

He is renowned for his diplomatic expertise and experience, shared insights and recommendations on debt restructuring and engagement with international financial institutions. The meeting between President Mnangagwa and Chissano signifies the commitment of the Zimbabwean government to address the country’s debt situation and work towards economic stability and growth.

Source – The Chronicle

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...