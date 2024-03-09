Mnangagwa makes mini cabinet reshuffle

Spread the love

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has swapped the portfolios of Industry and Commerce Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and her erstwhile Environment, Climate and Wildlife counterpart Mangaliso Ndlovu with immediate effect.

The reassignments were announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya in a statement yesterday.

“In terms of Sub-section 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, President, Mnangagwa has re-assigned the under-listed Ministers as follows with immediate effect.

“Hon Sithembiso G. G. Nyoni, MP.: Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

“Hon Nqobizitha M. Ndlovu, M.P.: Minister of Industry and Commerce.”

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...