Mnangagwa is between the rock and a hard place

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is between the proverbial rock and a hard place as he battles to mitigate the country’s worsening economic rot — with his impending business trip to Eastern Europe drawing fire from many sceptical quarters which doubt that these jaunts will yield anything tangible.

Mnangagwa is set to leave for Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia this week, before making a second appearance at the prestigious annual gathering of world leaders, economists and captains of industry at the World Economic Forum (Wef), in the resort town of Davos in Switzerland.

This comes as the 76-year-old Zanu PF leader is increasingly feeling the heat from long-suffering Zimbabweans — including restless government workers and ordinary citizens — who are reeling from the country’s latest economic meltdown.

It also comes as the government is working frantically to try and avoid a full-scale strike by all civil servants who are demanding to be paid their salaries in United States dollars — demands which have been made robustly by doctors and teachers who are on industrial action already.

“In respect of the first four countries, the visits are at the invitation of his (Mnangagwa’s) counterparts. The countries … are strategic both bilaterally and multilaterally.

“The other two countries (Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan) are also oil rich nations, with some of the fastest growing economies and interests in mining, energy and tourism,” Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said of the forthcoming trips.

However, the jaunts have drawn fire from many quarters as they are seen as signs that his engagements with the West and multilateral institutions are dead in the water.

Analysts who spoke to the Daily News yesterday also said that there was a desperate feeling of “déjà-vu” about the trips, as ousted former president Robert Mugabe had also tried to “look East” in vain, towards the end of his ruinous rule.

Piers Pigou, a senior consultant at the International Crisis Group, said Mnangagwa’s trips were “unlikely” to provide respite to the burning country, at least in the short term.

“One hopes that these visits provide some meaningful trade and investment options, but they are realistically a part of the longer term economic recovery programme and will not provide immediate or short term relief to the current crisis,” he said.

Political analyst, Rashweat Mukundu, said the former Soviet Union countries were “certainly not a panacea” to Zimbabwe’s myriad crises — adding that Mnangagwa’s visits to that region simply betrayed desperation.