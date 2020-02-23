‘Mnangagwa has failed’ – Tsenengamu

Suspended ZANU PF secretary for the commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has failed to meet expectations following the fall of the Robert Mugabe in November 2017.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily News on Sunday chief writer Fungi Kwaramba, Tsenengamu was candid in his assessment of Mnangagwa’s achievements. He said:

I expected that the new party leadership would forgive those it had contradictions with and reunite the party.

I expected the leadership to unite all Zimbabweans and focus on developing the country together as a people.

I expected that the leadership would deal differently with the problems we saw in the old dispensation like corruption, regionalism, tribalism, unemployment, political polarisation, policy inconsistencies, indigenisation and empowerment, transparency and accountability etc. I badly wanted to see change.

… I hope the Second Republic will one day achieve these for me, so far it hasn’t.

Tsenengamu added that some people in the Zanu PF leadership have been captured by cartels and even some within the opposition are also hostages of the cartelists.

He emplored the country’s leaders to find a way out of the current mess or else Zimbabwe is doomed.