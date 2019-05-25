News Ticker

Mnangagwa gets raucous wild cheers in South Africa

May 25, 2019 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe 0

President Emmerson Mnangagwa received the wildest cheers when he entered the venue to attend the inauguration of South Africa’s President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

View image on Twitter

Jacaranda News

@JacaNews

By far the biggest cheer of the day for Zim president Emmerson Mnangagwa

Various media houses covering the event all reported that Mnangagwa was wildly welcomed more all other delegates.

Embedded video

State of The Nation@stateofthena

President Mnangagwa arriving in South Africa for Ramaphosa inauguration @nickmangwana @MtutsaMunashe @MthuliNcube @edmnangagwa @nelsonchamisa @EdmundKudzayi @ProfJNMoyo

Ramaphosa is being sworn in as the 5th President of South Africa.

Former President Jacob Zuma snubbed the event though he was on the program to address the gathering.

Team News24

@TeamNews24

The Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa greeted by massive cheers from the crowds as he enters the stadium (@AlexMitchley)



