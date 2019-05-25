Mnangagwa gets raucous wild cheers in South Africa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa received the wildest cheers when he entered the venue to attend the inauguration of South Africa’s President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Various media houses covering the event all reported that Mnangagwa was wildly welcomed more all other delegates.

Ramaphosa is being sworn in as the 5th President of South Africa.

Former President Jacob Zuma snubbed the event though he was on the program to address the gathering.

