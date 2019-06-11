Mnangagwa, Chamisa lead Vimbai Tsvangirai tribute

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his MDC rival Nelson Chamisa say they are saddened by the passing of Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter to late MDC founding leader and ex-State Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

Vimbai, who was MDC MP for Glen View South, succumbed to injuries sustained from a recent fatal car Kwekwe crash which killed two party activists, among them her maternal uncle.

Since the tragic incident, she was receiving treatment at a hospital in Harare.

Following her death, Mnangagwa and Chamisa both took to twitter to express their sadness over the tragedy.

“Very sad to learn of the tragic passing of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai – Java. May her memory be a blessing and a comfort to all that knew her, and may she rest in eternal peace,” Mnangagwa said.

Chamisa also said the death of the MDC official was a blow to his party.

“The passing on of recently elected Women Assembly Sec Gen Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai -Java comes as a sad blow to us all. This comes at a time when the MDC family is yet to fully recover upon the passing on of Our Icon Dr MT. Vimbai was a rising star whose value is without debate,” he said.

MDC vice president Tendai Biti said the MDC was pained by Tsvangirai-Java’s death.‏

“It never rains but pours for the #MDC. It never rains but pours for the #Tsvangirai family. We have no words for the loss of Vimbai Tsvangirai. We have no adjective for the pain & the dispossession. We have nowhere to begin. Nowhere to turn to. We defer to God the almighty,” he said via twitter.

In a statement Monday, the MDC national women’s assembly said their secretary general, who was elected in absentia at a recent Gweru congress, was a good person who managed to bridge the gap between politics and religion.

Assembly chair, Paurina Mpariwa said death has robbed them of a “loyal member by blood as the daughter of the founding President and by choice as a serving member through her ability”.

“Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java managed to bridge the gap between politics and religion by serving people both as a political servant and religious minister.

“We shall therefore thrive to emulate your good deeds. We shall never be tired. As women, our tears shall forever continue to fall down but, we believe we shall continue with the struggle,” said Mpariwa.

MDC Harare youth province also said it received the news wit “deep shock”.

Mourners are gathered at number 2 Lyndhurst Strataven, Harare and funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.