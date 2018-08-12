Mnangagwa lashes out at ‘enemies’ within Zanu PF

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa denounced today actions against him by some members of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), warned of the possibility of their expulsion from the party.

According to statements in the media today, the winner of the July 30 elections said the officials, who he did not identify, campaigned among their supporters to vote for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, president of the Movement for Democratic Change alliance.

The president said they urged backing for the candidates for the Zanu-PF parliament, which he won by winning 145 out of 210 seats, but recommended in the election of the president that ‘whatever you think is best for you ‘.

Chamisa made a complaint on Friday against the Presidential election result, which he lost with 44.3 percent of the vote, preventing Mnangagwa’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today.

It is now necessary to await the decision of the Constitutional Court, which is unappealable and is expected to support the official data of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, to organize in 48 hours this official event where Mnangagwa will become the legitimate head of state and government of this nation.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s National Blood Service has called on the population to donate because its reserves have been depleted after the violence in the capital, promoted by the opposition after after the victory of Zanu-PF in the national parliament was announced.

This violence was promoted by the Movement for Democratic Change alliance and triggered assaults, fires and aggressions in the business district of Harare. After these riots, the note says, blood levels in the banks dropped and we urged healthy people to come to the clinics to help, the statement added.

The Minister of Health, David Parirenyatwa, said yesterday that they are working hard to ensure the adequate amount of blood in the country.