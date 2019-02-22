Mnangagwa attends BRICS outreach meeting

Johannesburg, South Africa (ADV) – Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in South Africa attending an outreach meeting organised for African leaders by the BRICS group.

The group brings together five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Yesterday South Africa’s government’s Department of international relations and cooperation (DIRCO) released a picture of Mnangagwa and the neighbouring country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa confirming Mnangagwa’s presence in South Africa.

Ramaphosa has turned into a vital ally for Mnangagwa and recently joined Zimbabwe’s calls for western countries to remove sanctions imposed on the country’s leadership for human rights abuses.

The South African leader argues that Mnangagwa should be given a chance to implement his reform agenda.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is expected in Harare for a State visit next month with talk of a possible bailout for Zimbabwe’s struggling economy a possibility although Mnangagwa has denied he has asked for financial help.