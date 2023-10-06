Mnangagwa Appoints 26 Permanent Secretaries Of Line Ministries

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 205 [1] of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed the following Permanent Secretaries of Line Ministries:
Defence – Aaron Nhepera
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion – George Guvamatanga
Industry and Commerce – Thomas Utete Ushe
Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – Simon Masanga
Foreign Affairs and International Trade – James Manzou
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage – Raphael Faranisi
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Vimbai Nyemba
Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development – Mavis Sibanda
Energy and Power Development – Gloria Magombo
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services – Nick Mangwana
Local Government and Public Works – John Basera
Health and Child Care – Aspect Maunganidze
Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science an Technology Development – Fanuel Tagwira
Primary and Secondary Education – Moses Mhike
Skills Audit and Development – Rudo Chitiga
Environment, Climate and Wildlife – Prosper Matondi
Transport and Infrastructural Development – Pedzisayi Makumbe
Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture – Nicholas Moyo
Mines and Mining Development – Pfungwa Kunaka
National Housing and Social Amenities – Thedius Chinyanga
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development – Obert Jiri
Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier – Beaullar Chirume
Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs – Clive Mpambela
Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training – Solomon Mhlanga
Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Takaruza Munyanyiwa
Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President – Tafadzwa Muguti
