Mmusi Maimane’s shutdown call in Zimbabwe flops

EACE loving Zimbabweans have shunned a purported stay away that was being pushed by rogue elements including South African failed politician Mmusi Maimane meant to destabilise the the country.

Internet activists working in cahoots with students and trade unions have been pushing for a stay-at-home protest today citing economic challenges.

However, a snap survey across Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare showed that business was going on as usual.

“The public is urged to report anyone trying to intimidate, harass or threaten members of the public who are peacefully conducting their normal day to day activities.

“Police is ready to ensure that peace continues to prevail throughout the country,” reads the statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

