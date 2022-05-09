News Ticker

Mmusi Maimane’s shutdown call in Zimbabwe flops

December 01, 2014. DA parliamentary leader Mmusi Maimane gives his party's scorecard of the government over the past year, Cape Town. Pic: Trevor Samson. © Business Day

EACE loving Zimbabweans have shunned a purported stay away that was being pushed by rogue elements including South African failed politician Mmusi Maimane meant to destabilise the the country.

Internet activists working in cahoots with students and trade unions have been pushing for a stay-at-home protest today citing economic challenges.

Business as usual as stay away call flop

However, a snap survey across Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare showed that business was going on as usual.

“The public is urged to report anyone trying to intimidate, harass or threaten members of the public who are peacefully conducting their normal day to day activities.

“Police is ready to ensure that peace continues to prevail throughout the country,” reads the statement.




