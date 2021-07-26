Minister warns against farm invasions

Mashonaland West Minister of State, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, has warned land barons who are invading farms and grazing lands that Government will not tolerate such disruptive behaviour.

Speaking last Friday in Mhangura after a monitoring and evaluation visit at Gandawasvika Clinic being constructed by Makonde Rural District Council in Ward 13 using devolution funds, she said the period of farm invasions “was now behind us”.

“We want people to follow the right procedure of acquiring pieces of land,” said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka. “There is a process that one has to follow and the lands committee will verify the applications accordingly.

“My office is seized with complaints of land invasions in Mhangura area where fights and bloodshed, have ensued. It is a crime to conduct any farm or land invasions.”

Makonde legislator and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, recently lamented farm invasions, saying they were affecting production.