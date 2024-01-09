Mhona threatens to suspend permits for bus operator employing reckless drivers

HARARE – Government has threatened to suspend or cancel permits of public transporters whose drivers drive recklessly on the country’s roads in violation of traffic laws while also putting passengers at risk.

This follows a viral video of a near accident incident involving a cross-border bus belonging to Mzansi Express, a haulage truck carrying highly flammable gases and other motorists.

The video lays bare the rampant traffic law violations and negligent by crews.

“We will not hesitate to suspend and cancel licences of drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations,” Transport Minister Felix Mhona said in a Monday statement.

“We urge all road traffic law enforcement agencies to be on high alert to enforce the road traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply our roads.”

Mhona said the reckless bus driver is going to face the full wrath of the law.

“I have directed that the provisions of the law be implemented dutifully, consistently, and religiously with the view to tame this negligence and recklessness.

“Informed by the foregoing violations and verified videographic evidence, the ministry will ensure that the driver of the cross- border bus is prosecuted,” he said.

Mhona said it was also saddening to note that during the period 15 to 26 December 2023 alone, 87 people died and 424 were injured because of road traffic accidents.

“The nation cannot afford to continue experiencing these incessant road fatalities caused by recklessness and negligence by Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers.

“Pursuant to this, I wish to reiterate and warn all Transport Operators, Associations, motorists, and members of the public that the ministry will take stern measures provided by our laws against those who wantonly and blatantly violate road traffic rules and regulations.

“The safety and security of all road users cannot be taken for granted,” Mhona said. – ZimLive

