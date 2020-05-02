Message fpr Zimbabweans in SA who want to return home

Please be informed that EAGLE LINER/ INTERCITY EXPRESS BUS COMPANY has been engaged as one of the transport service providers tasked with the responsibility to transport Zimbabweans from Johannesburg/ Pretoria to quarantine centers in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.
The agreement with Eagle Liner entails the following:
i. SERVICE OFFERED
Eagle Liner/ InterCity Express will offer transportation service from Johannesburg/ Pretoria to quarantine centers in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.
ii, COST AND PAYMENT OPTIONS
The bus fare will be R600 per person. (Luggage will be charged separately and payable at pickup points on the day of departure).
iii, LOGISTICAL ARRANGEMENTS
Eagle Liner/ InterCity Express will provide the Embassy and Consulate with the passenger manifest and bus details prior to each trip for clearance with both the South African and Zimbabwean authorities.
The buses’ carrying capacity will be limited to 70% in order to comply with the South African lockdown loading regulations for public transport.
iv. TRAVEL DOCUMENTS
v. CONTACT PERSON (S) AND DETAILS
For inquiries and assistance with the transport bookings, interested persons should use the following Eagle Liner contact details: –
S. Marimo Mobile Number +27632578266
D. Walstroom Mobile Number +27632578244
Customer Care Number: 0108229000/0871501895
Email Address: customercare@intercity.co.za
Customer Care WhatsApp: +27788786870
Please note that consultations with other bus operators are currently ongoing with a view to enter into a similar arrangements not only for Gauteng, but for other provinces as well.
Similar announcements will be made once these engagements have been concluded.
Also note that ail returning residents will be subjected to twenty-one (21) days mandatory quarantine at designated Quarantine Centers in Beitbridge upon crossing into Zimbabwe at Government cost.
Separate announcements regarding assisted repatriation will be made through the usual channels once the processes have been finalized.
PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT CONSULAR ASSISTANCE IS FREE OF CHARGE AND THAT THE EMBASSY ANDO _ THE TWO CONSULATES DO NOT HAVE AGENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA. USE THE AVAILABLE OFFICIAL CHANNELS TO VERIFY AUTHENTICITY OF INFORMATION WHENEVER YOU ARE IN BOUBT.