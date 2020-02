OUSTED Zanu PF youth league boss, Pupurai Togarepi has warned the freak outspoke MDC secretary for education Fadzayi Mahere that any attempt to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from power will be met with resistance.

This follows Mahere’s Tweet Monday in which she threatened to remove Mnangagwa from power saying the Zanu PF leader has failed.

See Mahere’s Tweet.

Togarepi did not take Mahere’s threats lightly.

See Togarepi’s Twitter post.