MDC Veterans Suspend Secretary General

THE MDC Veteran Activists Association (MDC VAA) has suspended its Secretary- General, Charles Musimuki over allegations of violating the organisation’s constitution.

VAA is a grouping of MDC founder members whose major objective is to look into issues of transitional justice and to give hope to the victims of political violence.

The organisation’s spokesperson Blessing Mandava said Musimuki was suspended following a meeting of the association’s national executive committee.

“The national executive has suspended Mr Charles Musimuki as the MDC Veterans Activists Association’s Secretary General with immediate effect pending disciplinary procedures. Mr Musimuki is facing allegations for unbecoming behavior and conduct that has not only violated the VAA Constitution but also brought disrepute to VAA as an organization,” said Mandava.

The spokesperson said during his suspension , Musimuki will no longer have authority to exercise his duties or role as the VAA Secretary General until the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings instituted against him.

Musimuki could not be reached for a comment.