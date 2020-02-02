MDC lays out electoral reform plans

THE MDC has identified 20 election principles which it wants to be incorporated into the electoral reform agenda and the proposed Electoral Bill ahead of the 2023 elections.

Key electoral issues in the document to be submitted to Parliament and other relevant authorities before the next elections revolve around the need to entrench the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

“The new Act should criminalise coercion and undue influence on the freedoms and electoral persuasions of the electorate by influential persons and institutions.

“In developing these principles on elections, a review of best practices by other countries is taken into account, as well as recommendations from organisations focusing on elections and Election Observer Missions accredited to Zimbabwe during the 2018 elections, the Sadc Model Law on Elections, AU and UN protocols guiding democratic elections were also considered,” part of the document reads.

The MDC is also demanding a fair, a transparent and inclusive delimitation process conducted by an impartial body with a clear operational framework and methodology that is not subject to political interference.

The country’s biggest opposition party is also demanding a binding and enforceable code of conduct regulating the conduct of all key electoral stakeholders, including political parties, candidates.

Additionally, MDC also wants a voters’ roll audit as well as secure storage of election material.