MDC fight: Battle for Harvest House emerges the new frontier

THE battle to control the MDC has shifted its focal point from presidency to hegemony over the party headquarters , Zim Morning Post has learnt.

Events that occurred at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai house Wednesday afternoon were enough proof that the battle has turned ugly with heavy presence of soldiers and police who were ordering the removal of cars belonging to the Nelson Chamisa led faction.

Inside sources told this publication that Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and Acting President Thokozani Khupe sought the help of the securocrats to order the eviction of MDC Alliance from the building.

“Mwonzora wants to force us out of the building using a hired gun but that will not deter us because we are very much prepared for that moment he dares try that move,” said an MDC Alliance youth who was guarding cars parked in front of the Harvest House.

Blockade: Heavy presence of police at Harvest House on Wednesday

Accusations of a forced entry by Mwonzora came after police and army vehicles were seen parked in front of the party headquarters Wednesday morning.

Three party activist including Mabvuku- Tafara Member of Parliament James Chidhakwa were arrested but released immediately in front of the building for not maintaining social distance.

“They came here with the army trucks and forced me and other colleagues into one of the vehicles accusing us of not maintaining social distancing but immediately released us after they were commanded by their boss who was in civilian clothes,” said one of the youths.

Recently, MDC Alliance leader Chamisa, appointed Ian Makone into the National Executive Council, a move which analysts said was meant buy his support in securing the building.

“Ian Makone is one of the trustees who are managing the Harvest House and having him in his executive council gives Chamisa an upper hand in controlling the building,” said another analyst.

Speaking to this publication this week, Mwonzora however denied ever working with the state security to take over the Harvest House.

“When the time comes for us to take charge of the building we will do it alone without the assistance of the police because but we need to deal with the most important issues at hand,” Mwonzora said.

This is however in contrast to a letter that he wrote in April requesting police assistance to help evacuate MDC Alliance team which is currently occupying the building.

Source: Zim Morning Post