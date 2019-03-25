Masiyiwa To Build House & Give $1 000 Monthly Allowance To Selfless ‘Gogo’

An elderly Highfields woman who caused a stir on social media through her selflessness in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Idai has received her ‘reward’ after Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa pledged to give her a monthly allowance of $1 000 for the rest of her life and build a house for her anywhere she wants in Zimbabwe.

The woman walked from Highfields to Highlands Presbyterian church carrying her donations for the survivors of Cyclone Idai. She walked across town because she had no money for transport.

Masiyiwa revealed the pledge through a Facebook chat with one of his legion of followers. The conversation goes thus:

#Dzokerayi Mu writes, Strive Masiyiwa you forgot the biggest humanitarian of all is that woman in your photo credit. Gogo walked all the way from her home in Fiyo because she didn’t have money for a combi but she packed her saga on her head and walked to highlands to donate the saga full of pots. #heroineofourtime My reply,

You are absolutely right!

Gogo came to GIVE!

This is the biblical “widow’s mite”!

She gave more than us all! What she did is one of the most remarkable acts of compassion I have ever seen! When this is over, I’m going to find her, and invite her to come and see me, if possible: Then:

I will spend time in prayer with her!

Then I will BUILD HER A HOUSE, ANYWHERE SHE WANTS IN ZIMBABWE!

It will have solar power and running water! Then:

I WILL GIVE HER A MONTHLY ALLOWANCE OF $1000 for life! Why?

I admire people who are moved to ACT in a crisis! God bless you if you are moved to ACT as she did.

It is not about how much you have. #Question:

How many young men and even women in their cars watched her carry that sack, and never asked to help?

This is how you miss the Angel of God…