MDC legislator for Hatfield, Tapiwa Mashakada on Sunday, together with the Eubert Angel Foundation donated mealie-meal to residents in Hatfield and Waterfalls.

See pictures below.

Previously the Foundation was in Harare South where it had been invited by that constituency’s legislator Tongai Mnangagwa to donate mealie-meal.

The Foundation has been assisting vulnerable people across the country including university, high school and primary school learners.