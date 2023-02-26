Man of God has spoken!…Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

WE fret over not having enough sex, but what happens to our long-term relationships when we stop kissing?

Kissing is reportedly an outward symbol of potent chemistry; a tacit acknowledgement of affection between couples. From that first tantalising brush of lips to a slow, sensual snog at the end of a date, nothing captures the excitement and anticipation of a new romance quite like kissing.

But let us be honest – once we are in an established relationship, how many of us still bother to actually do it?

Surveys have revealed that not only do eight out of 10 couples not kiss each other before going to bed, but a fifth of married couples arguably go for a full week without kissing at all – and even those who do, rarely touch lips for longer than five seconds.

As if that is not enough, one school of thought opines that once we feel settled in a relationship, it seems the closest we get to a French kiss with lashings of tongue is tutting at teens snogging at the bus stop.

But why is this? And does it really matter? After all, while it is not uncommon for long-term couples to fret over whether they are having enough sex, rare is the deep and meaningful conversation about kissing.

Kissing is one of the most exciting things about starting a new relationship. That first kiss with someone new is electric.

It sets off emotional fireworks and stimulates feel-good sensations throughout your brain. A kiss can mean so many different things. It can be a greeting, a sign of passion, an apology, or a sweet and innocent gesture.

Leader of Eagle Life Assembly Prophet Blessing Chiza is also of the view that kissing should be encouraged among couples to promote intimacy between them.

Prophet Blessing Chiza

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: “During the Mass Wedding and Renewal of Vows at Eagle Life last Sunday, I instructed all couples to kiss in what I call “The Crazy 360° Love Swap Turn. It was very interesting and awesome to watch. The crowd demanded a repeat for a second time. Brethren, I encourage you to always kiss the bride even without a Bishop instructing you to do so. Kissing is a form of communication and expressing affection. The wife must gradually adjust her mind to accept this communication.”

There were 250 couples, meaning an equal number of kisses!

He added: “If your wife doesn’t like kissing. Don’t force her: It might be due to following reasons, she might not be comfortable because of background or upbringing. It might also be because of the husband’s bad oral hygiene. Hence, try to make sure before you try to kiss her your breath is fresh and inviting. Few people can resist something fresh, minty and possibly tasty.”

According to a 2013 study by researchers at Oxford University’s department of experimental psychology there are three reasons we kiss in a relationship: to assess how suitable a partner is, to help our relationship stay together and – not to put too fine a point on it – to arouse us. Sounds straightforward enough, except the science behind kissing is surprisingly complex, and involves a cocktail of bodily chemicals more powerful than anything in your medicine cabinet. – B-Metro

