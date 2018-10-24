Man (90) dies after favourite beer runs out

A PLUMTREE man collapsed and died at a shopping centre in Plumtree when he found out that a shop had run out of his favourite beer.

Ntumbu Ndlovu ( 90) of Hungwe Village in Ndolwane area under Chief Masendu collapsed a stones’ throw away from Zitha General Dealer after he allegedly found out that they did not have his favourite beer.

Sources said Ndlovu had left home at around 5pm, and gone to his niece’s homestead who stays in the same village to collect his groceries which he had left there.

A family member who identified herself as Ethel Tshuma said the deceased was a habitual drinker and loved Ingwebu opaque beer. She said he had no health problems except for the fact that he was advanced in age.

“Ndlovu got to Cingo Business Centre on his way to Sithandekile Tshuma’s homestead, his niece. He passed by the shops to buy beer but discovered that the shop keeper did not have it in stock. He left the shop in a rush but collapsed and died about 50 metres from the entrance,” said Tshuma.

“He was advanced in age but he was still physically fit and could do a number of household manly duties without much difficulty. He loved to walk to the shops, buy a beer and walk back home and drink it under a shade. On rare occasions, he would join other old men and drink at the shops,” she said.

The shopkeeper, whom sources only identified as MaMoyo, allegedly did not notice that Ndlovu had collapsed outside until he was seen by a passer-by.

The deceased was discovered by a local villager, MaNgwenya, who at that time assumed that he was just unconscious.

She looked for help at the shops and word was sent to the traditional leaders.

The headman allegedly came to the scene and a police report was made.

He was found lying face down with his hand still clutching his walking stick.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.