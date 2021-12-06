Malema Says Barbara Rwodzi Deserves To Be Zimbabwean President

FIREBRAND South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema says newly appointed Environment deputy minister, Barbara Rwodzi has what it takes to be Zimbabwe’s president.

He was appointed to the ministry last week in what many driven by her combative comportment, especially after her recent Pan-African Parliament antics.

She was part of the group that blocked the organisation’s elections in South Africa following a fall out between southern African representatives and their colleagues, drawn from east and west African states.

There was chaos and pandemonium at the event, when the southerners demanded that the presidency be rotated.

Representatives of the mainly French-speaking nations turned down their demands, saying the elections should be held without delay.

Rwodzi, took centre stage by grabbing the ballot box, resulting in a harsh exchange of words, kicking and shoving at the meeting.

She is also a businesswoman and member of parliament for Chirumanzu South constituency.

Posting on Twitter, Malema said that Rwodzi deserves to be the president.

“She deserves to be the president and replace that former self. I know Barbara Rwodzi, you are strong and very passionate about our continent. Don’t all the Zanupf misogynists speak down on you and make you feel like you are insignificant; you are better than mediocrity in that space,” Malema said.

“We will dearly miss you at Pan African Parliament. Your fearless character inspired all of us who stood on the side of the truth. You Barbara Rwodzi led us from the front, I hope you will not be replaced with some worthless old fellow. Asante Sana,” he posted. – Newzim

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

