Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba dies of Covid

Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba, the former chief of staff administration in the Zimbabwe national army has died from Covid-19, multiple sources have said.

Nyikayaramba was former Chief of Staff in the Zimbabwe National Army before his posting to Mozambique post the November 2017 military coup.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa said he is gutted by the death of Nyikayaramba whom he said deserves a place at the National Heroes Acre.

“Gutted to receive news that Ambassador, Rtd. Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba is no more after succumbing to Covid-19. A General par excellence, he is certainly most deserving of National Hero status. MHDSRIEP,” said Mliswa.

Gutted to receive news that Ambassador, Rtd. Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba is no more after succumbing to Covid-19. A General par excellence, he is certainly most deserving of National Hero status. MHDSRIEP 🙏🏿 — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) February 9, 2021

Major-General Nyikayaramba was once upon a time a fierce defender of Mugabe’s rule. In 2002 he was the chief executive officer of the Electoral Supervisory Commission (ESC), the predecessor of the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC).

Nyikayaramba is credited with playing an important role in ensuring a win for Mugabe in the disputed 2002 elections, the first time he faced off with the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

More to follow…