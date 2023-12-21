Mafume bounces back as Harare Mayor by defeating Chamisa’s ally

IN WHAT is seen as a clear internal Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rebellion against the embattled leader Nelson Chamisa, Jacob Mafume has defeated Elvis Ruzani, who is Chamisa’s handpicked caucus choice, by 22 to 15 votes, in a hotly contested poll to reclaim Harare’s mayoral seat.

ZanuPF’s Temany Utete received 4 votes!

Mafume, who was mayor before the recent August general elections and was arrested before for alleged criminal abuse of office prior to that amid suspension, gave his acceptance speech at Town House in the capital.

A lawyer by profession, Mafume is popular among Harare residents for his robust and fearless leadership.

More to follow…

