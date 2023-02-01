Lukashenko, Mnangagwa visit Victoria Falls

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa are visiting the famous Victoria Falls and a crocodile farm on 1 February, BelTA has learned.

According to the Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, today is the last day of Aleksandr Lukashenko’s visit to Zimbabwe.

“We have already packed our suitcases in advance. But first, work! Today is the final day of the visit. The presidents will go to watch the famous Victoria Falls and visit a crocodile farm! Our news will definitely be very interesting,” the authors of the Telegram channel wrote.

As BelTA reported, the heads of state held bilateral negotiations yesterday. Following them, Aleksandr Lukashenko said that investment and cooperation projects with Zimbabwe will become the basis for continued cooperation.

In his speech in Harare Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the West for the sanctions. “I would like to thank the United States and the entire Western world for the sanctions. Otherwise, these would not be Belarusian tractors on this huge field today but U.S. and German ones,” he said.

