‘Let’s embrace each other, avoid hate’, Joyce Mujuru meets Auxillia Mnangagwa

WOMEN countrywide should embrace each other and avoid hate which will not take them anywhere, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She was speaking after a meeting with former Vice President Dr Joice Mujuru at Zimbabwe House yesterday in the spirit of the International Women’s Day.

The two went down memory lane and shared ideas on various subjects where the former Vice President indicated that she was now 66 years old and no longer had political ambitions.

She said she was now concentrating on farming and family.

The meeting came after the First Lady recently visited former President Canaan Banana’s widow, Janet, and national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa’s widow, Zodwa, as well as veteran freedom fighters in Bulawayo.

She visited Mrs Banana to thank her for the good work she did during her tenure as First Lady and proceeded to console Mrs Dabengwa following her husband’s demise.

The First Lady also visited war veterans, David Mongwa “Sharpshoot” Moyo, Aaron Ndlovu and Jane Ngwenya.

In an interview with journalists after yesterday’s meeting, Mrs Mujuru expressed gratitude to the First Lady for remembering her and praised the mother of the nation’s empowerment programmes which she described as beneficial mostly to women.

“I feel honoured and elevated to a level I did not expect. The First Lady phoned me requesting that she wanted to come over to see me. I give respect to the President and hence I also respect the First Lady. Therefore, I said it was befitting that I visit her instead.

“What made me happy is that we spoke about women’s issues considering that we are in the women’s month and did not discuss about positions or politics. The First Lady is apolitical so we discussed family issues, health and the way we live. Amai sought to catch up with me on my family and the farming business that I am involved in. I extended an invitation to Amai to come and see for herself at the farm,” she said.

Dr Mujuru passed condolences to the President over the deaths that have occurred in Government due to Covid-19.

“We now all accept that Covid-19 is a destroyer. Covid-19 is not good at all, that is why you now see us with masks which were previously for doctors and nurses.

“I want to thank you Amai for sparing time for me and the thought that you needed to see me. This is pure love from you, God bless you,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa reinforced the need for genuine love and concentrating on unity and development.

“I felt very happy because when I called Mai Mujuru, I told her that I needed to pay her a visit to see how she is and where she is staying? She said she respected my office and therefore it was befitting that she comes here. She expressed no reservations and promised to come that is why you see her here today,” said the First Lady.

“The issues we discussed were about what she is doing, where are her grandchildren, how about the children? Did you plough this season? Where are you staying now that you have gone quiet? I told her that I went to Bulawayo where I met Mrs Banana, Mrs Ngwenya and war veterans. After that I looked for her to catch up. Women, we are all the same and we should love one another without leaving anyone behind. I wish to make a plea and educate the whole country that hatred does not take us anywhere as women. Do not hate anyone until death.

“Politics comes and goes. Our problems as women are the same. What only differs is the time of occurrence. The problems I have today, Mai Mujuru might have gone through them a long time ago. She can actually give me advice on how to overcome the challenges. All women should unite. Do not hate anyone even at church. You should not have a permanent enemy even in politics. Do not be weighed down by hate and jealousy. Today we even shared ideas even on the philanthropic works I do.”

Amai Mujuru praised the First Lady for her empowerment projects and said she was willing to lend a hand.

“Family should remain as family and Amai you are working hard in uniting families. I am happy with what you are doing.

“I will support you and you can send me anywhere Amai when it comes to issues involving women empowerment and family unity. As a nation, let us embrace the projects and programmes that the First Lady is initiating. We want to see these empowerment projects she is starting for women growing into bigger businesses,” she said.