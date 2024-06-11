Leaked Audio Implicates Mnangagwa in Chivayo’s Shadowy Deals

Spread the love

HARARE – A leaked voice note from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has implicated Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Chivayo’s extensive and murky business activities.

In the audio, Chivayo boasts about his influence, claiming control over the entire country due to his close relationship with Mnangagwa. He urges his associates, including businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, to remain patient for promised millions, citing past collaborations like the controversial voting material deal.

Chivayo details his ongoing lucrative deals with Zimbabwe’s police and immigration departments, advising against greed and emphasizing the importance of securing new business. He underscores his proximity to Mnangagwa, recounting moments of personal favor and encouraging his colleagues to capitalize on this connection for financial gain.

Previously estranged from Mnangagwa due to factional disputes within the ruling Zanu-PF party, Chivayo has reestablished ties through strategic donations and support. He brags about his increased wealth and urges his associates to collaborate and share ideas to leverage their access to the President.

Despite his significant financial claims, Chivayo’s source of wealth remains opaque, with his company, Intratek Zimbabwe, known primarily for its failure to complete a promised solar power project.

