Latest on passport printing in Zimbabwe

Home Affairs Minister Cain Ndabazekhaya Ginyilitshe Mathema has announced that passport production is set to improve within the next three weeks.

Mathema told journalists that the Minister of Finance has released funds which were used to reduce the debt owed to suppliers of consumables needed.

This week 50 000 consumables for passport production were received by Home Affairs and one printer was purchased.

Mathema was touring the national passport production centre at KGVI on Friday.