Latest on passport printing in Zimbabwe

Mathema told journalists that the Minister of Finance has released funds which were used to reduce the debt owed to suppliers of consumables needed.
Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting@InfoMinZW
This week 50 000 consumables for passport production were received by Home Affairs and one printer was purchased.
Mathema told journalists that passport production is done locally, however, consumables such as gold foil and security thread are imported and require foreign currency. At present, the national production centre has over 92 000 booklets in store awaiting personalisation upon acquisition of necessary consumables
Mathema was touring the national passport production centre at KGVI on Friday.