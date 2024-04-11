Kwekwe councilor offers land for public toilets

Spread the love

KWEKWE – Kwekwe Ward 10 councillor, Dr Solomon Matsa has in the face of a critical shortage of public toilets in the Midlands town, offered part of his CBD land for the local authority to build one.

Matsa who owns King Solomon Hotel offered the land in the face of an outcry in the city over lack of public toilets.

“I want to offer the City council land to build a public toilet. The area is near the main bus terminus (rank) and it’s already as good as a toilet because residents are using the area to relieve themselves and the place stinks,” said Matsa during a full council meeting at the Civic Centre on Thursday.

Kwekwe Town Clerk Dr Lucia Mkandhla appreciated Matsa’s gesture.

“We appreciate the kind gesture by Dr Matsa and we have taken note of it,” said Mkandhla.

However, councillors expressed their impatience at management’s lack of urgency on the matter.

“We have been talking about public toilets for almost three months and nothing has been done. We have bricks for the bus terminus toilet and they are getting broken because this project has taken too long to take off,” said Councillor Alex Senge of Ward 1.

Councillor Dialis Muradzikwa who is part of the health committee said the matter of adequate ablution facilities at Mbizo 2 (maME) Market Place was taken to the director of health and the situation was a time bomb.

Maxwell Judha of Ward 9 expressed concern that the project was not being implemented timeously

“Our main problem is our discussions are not implemented. We need seriousness on every issue we talk about here so that we don’t run the risk of having the same subject over and over again,” said Judha.

Kwekwe City has invested in two well maintained pay toilets in the CBD.

