“Komichi and Mwonzora expelled from MDC-A,” – Timba

Jameson Timba the Deputy Secretary-General in the MDC Alliance has said that Morgen Komichi and Douglas Mwonzora have been automatically expelled from the party.

Timba’s remarks were echoed by the party’s posts on social media which suggested that the expulsion was in line with the resolutions of the party’s 5th congress that was held in Gweru in May last year.

The resolution which was adopted at the congress states that if a member supports another party his or her membership automatically terminates.

Komichi and Mwonzora are accused of “supporting another party led by Thokozani Khupe and as such their membership in the MDC Alliance has been terminated.”

This comes after Mwonzora and Komichi openly and strongly supported the Supreme Court ruling which reinstated Khupe as the leader of the MDC that was formed by the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

More: Zim Media Review