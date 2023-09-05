Kim Jong Un congratulates Mnangagwa on re-election

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un , President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) sent a congratulatory message to H.E. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, on September 2.

The message reads as follows:

I extend my congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Convinced that the relations of friendship and cooperation between the DPRK and the Republic of Zimbabwe will further strengthen in the future as required by the era and in the interests of the two peoples, I wish you success in your work.

