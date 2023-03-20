Killer Zivhu backs Chief Charumbira’s Karanga hegemony proposal to Chamisa

Killer Zivhu has challenged ZANU PF to recall the President of the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, Chief Fortune Charumbira.

Although the National Constitution says traditional leaders should be apolitical, Charumbira, who is a Senator, has openly voiced his support for ZANU PF.

Charumbira urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa to engage in dialogue for the good of the country.

He made the call while addressing mourners at the funeral of the mother of CCC’s Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume in Masvingo recently. Chamisa was among the mourners.

The outspoken Zivhu, who has repeatedly spoken about his love for ZANU PF since his expulsion, said the majority of Zimbabweans want dialogue between the country’s major political parties, ZANU PF and CCC. Said Zivhu:

Chief Charumbira said Advocate Chamisa and President Mnangagwa must have tea together, umwe noumwe anouya ne tea yake, Chief Charumbira is a Senator are you going to fire him like what you did to me[?]

[The] majority of Zimbabweans are in support of a meaningful dialogue.

Zivhu, who was elected Chivi South MP in 2018 on a ZANU PF ticket, was fired from the party after he urged first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Sithokozile Chamisa, to use their influence to nudge their spouses to come to the negotiating table for the sake of the country’s progress.

