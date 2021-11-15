Khaya Moyo declared national hero

Mashudu Netsianda ZANU-PF Politburo member and liberation stalwart Simon Khaya Moyo has been declared a national hero.

Khaya Moyo (76) succumbed to cancer on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where he was admitted.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu announced the national hero status to the veteran nationalist’s family this morning at their residence in Hillside suburb, Bulawayo.

He said the ruling party unanimously agreed that Khaya Moyo’ s contributions in liberating Zimbabwe befit a national hero.