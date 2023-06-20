Kazembe Kazembe caught up in violence storm

THE embattled Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe is being accused of playing dirty in his Mazowe West constituency.

Kazembe is reported to have sent riot police to assault a ZANU PF member Elmore Mavunga at Jumbo mine on Sunday.

Mavunga who was campaign manager for Kazembe’s rival Christopher Makwezva on primary elections is reported to have been telling the President’s office negative information about Kazembe.

Contacted for comment Mavhunga confirmed the incident but did not give details.

Kazembe refused to comment on the case saying he does not care about what is written in the media.

On the other hand Makwezva was accused in March of assaulting Kazembe’s chairman Chinga Tsekwende and a report was filed at Concession police under RRB number 5168387.

Source – Byo24News

