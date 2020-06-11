Kasukuwere’s brother Dick Mafios arrested

Reports coming from Harare indicate that fromer ZANU PF Mashonaland Central Heavyweight Dickson Mafios and former Rushinga legislator Wonder Mashange have been arrested by police on their last day at a Coronavirus quarantine centre.

The pair are said to have landed in the country from neighbouring South Africa recently.

Their arrest comes a day after Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe announced that the police will do a crackdown on Saviour Kasukuwere, Job Sikhala, Apostle Talent Chiwenga and other forces deemed hostile to the Harare administration.

This is a developing story…