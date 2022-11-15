Jonathan Moyo praises Grace Mugabe for G40 members’ escape corridor during coup

Former G40 kIngpin Professor Jonathan Moyo has showered praises on the former First Lady Grace Mugabe for assisting him and his colleagues to flee assassination in 2017 when they lost power to the General Constantino Nyikadzino Chiwenga led armed forces.

Writing on micro-blogging site Twitter, Moyo said, “Thank you mama for saving us, there are no two ways about that, kusatenda huroyi. God bless you Amai Grace Mugabe. And may the old man’s soul forever rest in revolutionary peace in the House of the Lord. Ultimately, everything happens for a reason!”

In 2017 Moyo opened up that, “Special thanks to president Mugabe and Amai Dr Mugabe for saving us when the Junta tried to kill us on 15 Nov.”

#TodayInHistroy Thank you mama for saving us, there are no two ways about that, kusatenda huroyi. God bless you Amai Grace Mugabe. And may the old man’s soul forever rest in revolutionary peace in the House of the Lord. Ultimately, everything happens for a reason! pic.twitter.com/1kRmSHXjW7 — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) November 15, 2022

This was in reference to the day the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) stepped in to arrest so called criminals around Mugabe. Moyo, along with former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and his Finance counterpart Ignatius Chombo were viewed by the new dispensation as the worst criminals around the late President Robert Mugabe that must be brought to book.

Moyo is currently exiled in Kenya.

Source – Byo24

