Job Sikhala is our strategic man, claims MDC-T

HARARE – The political life of the interim vice-chairperson of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Mr Job Sikhala, is hanging by the thread in the opposition outfit after some of its senior officials recently approached the MDC-T to have him fired from Parliament.

Mr Sikhala’s position in Parliament has recently been under scrutiny after he publicly announced his support for CCC leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, while being a parliamentarian under the MDC-Alliance ticket led by MDC-T.

However, senior CCC officials whose names have been provided to The Herald, have in the past few weeks reached out to the MDC-T trying to have them recall Mr Sikhala from Parliament.

MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora who has previously said he will not recall Mr Sikhala from Parliament because he has not seen his affidavit renouncing his MDC-T membership yesterday said his party is at the moment satisfied with Mr Sikhala.

Mr Mwonzora was ambivalent on whether Mr Sikhala who is a member of the CCC was strategically beneficial to MDC -T.

“Do you think it is wise for us to say he is a strategic placement or not? We will not disclose,” said Mr Mwonzora before referring questions to MDC-T spokesperson Mr Witness Dube.

Mr Dube said despite Mr Sikhala’s show of public support and endorsement of Mr Chamisa through sentiments that do not represent MDC-T values, the party resolved not to recall him.

“Mr Sikhala has not been recalled because in the first instance, senior officials from Chamisa’s party came to us guns blazing to push us to recall him from parliament. That, however, did not reflect well with us coming from another party.

“So, we will not recall anyone at the instigation of another party and from now we continue to look at issues as they develop,” said Mr Dube.

Asked to clarify on what the status of Mr Sikhala amounts to in the MDC-T and if not recalling him makes the Zengeza West parliamentarian their strategic placement in the CCC, Mr Dube could neither deny nor confirm Mr Sikhala’s strategic placement in the new outfit.

“Sikhala’s status in the MDC-T is still affected in the way CCC officials want to deal with the matter and as it stands, he remains like that,” Mr Dube added.

CCC interim secretary general, Mr Charlton Hwende, said Mr Dube was being dishonest as their political outfit has no “senior officials.”

“We have no senior officials in our party and we are all the same. We have nothing to do with the MDC-T,” said Mr Hwende.

Contacted for comment, Mr Sikhala said he was not bothered by not being recalled by the MDC-T.