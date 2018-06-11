James Makamba could lose $4.5 million Sandhurst mansion Villa Royale

The debt is understood to have accumulated in mortgage, credit-card and vehicle financing accounts the businessman opened with Absa’s wealth unit.

Makamba, who is a top Zimbabwean businessman and close ally of former president Robert Mugabe, put up the Sandhurst property, Villa Royale, as surety.

The five-bedroom mansion, complete with wine cellar and private chef, costs R80,000 a night to rent, and has accommodated the likes of US rapper Nicki Minaj.

On the website that rents it out, Makamba says: “I am Zimbabwean by birth, but live in the United Kingdom now. However, with my many business ventures, I often find myself back in Africa and for this reason Villa Royale was created.

‘UNCOMPROMISING LUXURY’

“When you walk in the door, you will be greeted warmly by our dedicated arrivals staff and personal butler. The uncompromising luxury and comfort is [sic] evident from the minute you arrive – it’s a home that surpasses all in terms of design and decor. Villa Royale is full of delightful surprises … from the elevator to the beautiful entertainment area; private gym to in-house theatre, this is a destination that will not disappoint.”

It has disappointed Absa, however. Correspondence seen by the Sunday Times this week shows Makamba has fallen short of his obligations to the bank. The bank’s attempts to recover the money include discussions with senior management at Barclays Zimbabwe about how to facilitate the transfer of funds into a South African account.

Sources close to Makamba said the 66-year-old businessman had tried to make a payment of $1-million to a local account nominated by Absa in October last year, by making use of Treasury instruments he holds worth $20-million.

“Please let us know whether Absa would accept US dollar-denominated Treasury bills of one-year tenure in lieu of USD payment in respect of Makamba’s obligations,” one of the letters said, as Makamba looked for ways to repay the bank and avoid having his Sandhurst property repossessed.