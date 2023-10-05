Is Mnangagwa dishing out money and goodies to campaign influencers through Wicknell Chivhayo?

HARARE – Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo is on a roll. On Thursday, he gifted comedians Sabhuku Vharazipi, Amai John and Chairman with US$10,000 each for a skit they did praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa for uplifting artists.

Wicknell also donated US$50,000 to ZANU-PF singer Chief Hwenje and US$60,000 to DJ Masomere to buy houses. DJ Masomere gained notoriety for screaming, “Hallo Chimira Jah Prayzah!” at President Mnangagwa’s inauguration last month.

But sources says Wicknell is fronting the First family.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...