Illegal vendors in running battles with police

Illegal vendors operating at undesignated sites whose structures were demolished in Mbare are resisting eviction and engaging in running battles with the police.

A visit at the area today showed that opposite Mupedzanhamo market, some vendors had moved away from the roadside and were now doing their business from an area at some flats nearby.

A handful of vendors were still displaying their goods in places that encroached into the road.

At the areas around Mupedzanhamo market and Mbare long distance bus terminus, the vendors were observed engaging in running battles with police officers, with some being arrested and taken away in a police vehicle.