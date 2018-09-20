Hosiah Chisango appointed Harare Town Clerk

The Harare City Council has appointed Engineer Hosiah Abraham Chisango as the substantive town clerk with immediate effect. Chisango had been acting town clerk since last year.

In April 2016 James Mushore was appointed as town clerk only to be suspended after two weeks in office by (then) Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The minister claimed that the council had gone against appointment procedures. Kasukuwere later clashed with the council again after he blocked the appointment of MDC legislator Tapiwa Mashakada despite the fact that he came out tops in interviews for the town clerk job.